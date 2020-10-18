Raymon Eugene Madderra, 85, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at Hovlid Community Care in Gridley, CA from natural causes surrounded by loving family. Born September 11, 1935 in Butler, OK, Raymon is survived by his sons, Tony of Woodland, Terry (Terri) of Arbuckle, Robert of Williams, daughter Ralena (Kirk) Kent of Arbuckle, stepson Tom (Lori) Correia of Brookings, OR and a plethora of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; sister, Zoretta of Reno, NV and brother, James (Shaun) of North Bend, WA. He is preceded in death by his ex-wife, Elsie Williams; wife, Earlene; son, William; stepson, Jimmy Correia, stepdaughter, Pam Correia; brothers, Leon and Garrol; sister, Wanda, and parents; Robert & Bernice Madderra.Ray was an excellent residential/commercial painter by trade and owned his company (Madderra & Sons Painting) for many years. He was a jack of all trades, he could fix anything. He liked classic cars and working with his hands.He lived life to the fullest and always had a good story or joke to share, along with a prank as necessary. He would light up a room with his sense of humor and infectious smile. But mostly he was a loving dad and grandfather to us. You would know where you stood with Ray, his strong pats on the back were a trademark. Ray loved spending time with his family. You can ask any of his grandchildren; Ray could outrun each and every one of them while wearing his cowboy boots. Throughout his years Ray enjoyed watching football (Raiders), fishing, hunting, water skiing, camping and was always willing to lend a hand to his friends and neighbors. There will be a private service held at Monument Hill Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 7 at 1 p.m. for friends and family at Williams Neighborhood Church, 602 12th Street in Williams, CA. Bring a dish and join us.In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Raymon Madderra to the Dementia Society of America
by mail to PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or online: www.DementiaSociety.org/donateW00148190-image-1.jpg