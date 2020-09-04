Raymond Leroy "Pudge" Dowell went to be with the Lord on August 21, 2020. He was 91 years old. Born in Woodland, CA in 1928, Ray's family relocated to Williams where he grew up, graduating from Williams High School in 1946 as the valedictorian of his class. He attended St. Mary's College and UC Berkeley, receiving his Bachelor's degree in 1950. He then went on to study at the Art Institute in Pasadena, CA. His studies there were cut short when he was drafted into military service, and he proudly served his country as a Corporal in the US Army during the Korean War. After serving, he moved back to Woodland and married his sweetheart, Kathleen Fiedler. They were married for 61 years and raised 3 children. He worked at Yolo Engineers and Surveyors as a licensed Land Surveyor for many years before starting his own business, Raymond L. Dowell Land Surveying, in 1978. Those who knew him well would say that Pudge knew Yolo, Colusa, and Sutter County like the back of his hand. An avid outdoorsman, Ray loved to hunt and fish. He was a lifetime member of the Yolo Sportsmen's Association and was instrumental in establishing, designing, and helping to build the club facilities at its current location. He was also well known among family and friends for making a mean skillet of camp biscuits and his delicious smoked deer jerky. He always made it a priority to be actively involved in the lives of his children and grandchildren, and enjoyed volunteering his time and expertise in service to his community. An exceptionally talented artist and craftsman, Ray loved working with his hands and could draw, paint, sketch, or sculpt just about anything. In his later years, he enjoyed spending time with his four grandchildren, and having coffee and conversation with his buddies at the Willow Oak Grocery Store and the Donut Star. He will be greatly missed by his three children, Robin E. Dowell, Erin M. Lopez (Sergio), and Timothy E. Dowell; and his four grandchildren, Savanah, Fletcher, Avonlea, and Cameo Dowell, as well as four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen; his brothers, Wallace Edward (Ed) Dowell and Stanley Dowell; and his parents, Raymond E. and Elvera Dowell. A graveside service with military honors will be held at Monument Hill Memorial Park on Friday, September 18, 2020, at 10 a.m. Family and friends of Ray are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in Raymond's name can be made online to St. John's Retirement Village or to Ducks Unlimited.