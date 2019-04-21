|
|
Richard Heaton Watrous, whose life's journey ended April 17, was the older brother of Rosemary Stewart of Ventura, and Carol Watrous of Puyallup, WA. Born in Grand Junction, CO on March 2, 1944, he was the son of John Watrous, a mining engineer, and Juanita Wilkendorf-Watrous, a school teacher.A fun youth fishing in California's mountain streams was followed by academic prowess at California Polytechnical University in San Luis Obispo (Bachelors degrees in Mathematics and Electrical Engineering and Masters in Applied Mathematics).In 1969 he served in Vietnam with the Army's 173rd Airborn Brigade. He then worked as a design engineer at Texas Instruments.Coming back to California, he taught high school math. Lastly, Richard enjoyed animal husbandry at several San Joaquin Valley farms.Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Chapel of the Palms in Stockton (209-465-0265). He will be interred at San Joaquin Valley National (Veterans) Cemetery, Wednesday, May 1, at 12:30 p.m., in Santa Nella.
W00131160-image-1.jpg,W00131160-image-2.jpg
Published in Daily Democrat from Apr. 21 to May 1, 2019