Daily Democrat Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapel of the Palms
303 South California Street
Stockton, CA 95203
(209) 465-0265
Interment
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
12:30 PM
San Joaquin Valley National (Veterans) Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Watrous
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Heaton Watrous


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard Heaton Watrous, whose life's journey ended April 17, was the older brother of Rosemary Stewart of Ventura, and Carol Watrous of Puyallup, WA. Born in Grand Junction, CO on March 2, 1944, he was the son of John Watrous, a mining engineer, and Juanita Wilkendorf-Watrous, a school teacher.A fun youth fishing in California's mountain streams was followed by academic prowess at California Polytechnical University in San Luis Obispo (Bachelors degrees in Mathematics and Electrical Engineering and Masters in Applied Mathematics).In 1969 he served in Vietnam with the Army's 173rd Airborn Brigade. He then worked as a design engineer at Texas Instruments.Coming back to California, he taught high school math. Lastly, Richard enjoyed animal husbandry at several San Joaquin Valley farms.Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Chapel of the Palms in Stockton (209-465-0265). He will be interred at San Joaquin Valley National (Veterans) Cemetery, Wednesday, May 1, at 12:30 p.m., in Santa Nella.
W00131160-image-1.jpg,W00131160-image-2.jpg
Published in Daily Democrat from Apr. 21 to May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now