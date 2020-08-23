Richard Joseph went peacefully to be with the Lord in his home surrounded by his loved ones in Coos Bay, OR on July 26, 2020. Rick was born in Woodland, CA. He was raised in Esparto by his parents, Ed and Pauline Crider. He was a member of the graduating class of 1976. He immediately started his career as a heavy equipment operator. He was first employed by Wallace. He later went on to work for Hulse, Syar and Solano Concrete. He loved his work and soon became a very skilled operator. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, gardening, taking photos and telling stories to his family and friends. He really loved the outdoors, especially the ocean.Rick was preceded in death by his father, Edward Oliver Crider, Sr., brother, Ed Junior and sister, Lisa. He is survived by his wife, Brenda; children, John (Chyrstal), TJ, Joseph and Kamie (DJ); grandchildren, Marissa, Landon, Maddox, Destyn, Jordan, Justin, Michael, Angelina, Ryan and Cassie. Also survived by mother, Pauline Crider; sisters, Diana Johnston, Cayce Pereira (Lynn), Jo Denning (Woodie); brother, Bill Crider and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.Rick loved his family, especially his grandchildren. A gathering to celebrate his life will be held on September 5, 2020 at 1 p.m., at his mother's home in Esparto at 26775 Plainfield St. Rick will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who loved him.