Richard Laurence Barros passed away Jan. 26, in Woodland, at the age of 86. Born in Hanford, CA on Feb. 20, 1933 to Joseph and Anna Barros. He was a veteran of the US Air Force and worked for many years as a production manager at CCA. Richard was an active member in the community including the Cabrillo Club, Elks Club, and the Woodland Chamber of Commerce.Richard is survived by many loving nieces and nephews, and his brother-in-law, Tony Vierra. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Anna; his wife of 54 years, Annamarie; brothers, William, Frank, Joseph, George, and Tony, and sisters, Mabel Goodale, Helen Smith, and Wilma Barros.A funeral Mass for family members will be offered at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Woodland with private interment at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Woodland. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Salesian Missions.
Published in Daily Democrat on Jan. 30, 2020