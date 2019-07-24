Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St Johns United Church of Christ
Robert Becker Moeller


1925 - 2019
Robert Becker Moeller Obituary
Bob Moeller lived in Woodland for over 65 years with his wife Ruth. He was a farmer, husband and father. He was very active in his community especially The Rotary Club where he served as president. Bob had many hobbies; avid golfer, fisherman, skier and hunter to name a few. He is survived by his two children, Robert Moeller Jr., and Gayle Moeller Brady, as well as his grandson, Park Brady, and Bob's brother, Ernie. There will be a memorial on Saturday, July 27 at 11 a.m., at the St Johns United Church of Christ.
Published in Daily Democrat from July 24 to July 27, 2019
