Robert Bruce Tadlock , Jr. passed away March 16 with his family by his side. He was 61 years old. He worked in the trucking industry for 40 years. He enjoyed camping, mostly in Ft. Bragg at Pomo Campground, and being with his family and friends. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and Papa.He is survived by his wife, Suzy; children, Matt, Cody (Lisa), Kim (Ryan) and Kerrick (Kasja); eight grandchildren, Braeden, Jackson, Raigan, Ava, Khloe, Liam, Rowen and Stellan; sister, Christie Mendes; brother-in-law Mitch (Trish) Roath and many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Alysia Tadlock and his sister Leslie Roath.He will be laid to rest on Saturday June 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Capay Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Scout Cabin in Esparto.





