Robert Edmondson passed away peacefully after a long and full life. He was born and raised in Waukesha, WI, discovering a love of music and the great outdoors and developing an interest in medicine from his physician father. After graduating with honors from the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine in 1954, Bob's irrepressible wanderlust took him to Philadelphia, two years of medical service in the army in France, Boston, where he met and married Ann Tomlinson, his wife of 62 years, Cleveland, Salt Lake City, and finally Woodland. Bob joined the Woodland Clinic Medical group in 1961 as the first hematologist in the practice. He was a Fellow of the American College of Physicians, certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in Hematology and Medical Oncology and enjoyed teaching hematology as a Clinical Professor at the University of California at Davis for 28 years. Bob was known for his thorough and sensitive treatment and management of the challenges of a cancer diagnosis and for his care in counseling families to accept their victories and their defeats. In his own quiet and thoughtful way, he improved the quality of life for many in the community and beyond. Bob and Ann were founding members of the Woodland Presbyterian Church which was established in 1966. Over the past 54 years they have been contributing members of the Session, Deacons, Land and Building committees. Bob was the church organist for more than 40 years. He was also a founding member of the Woodland Chamber Singers and served as the director until 2007. He kept an active schedule of musical performances, trips around the world, and socializing. In later years a hereditary memory condition limited his activities but not his chipper mood and clever sense of humor. Bob left the world a better place for his efforts. Bob was a devoted husband and proud father of Jim, a retired neurologist in New York City, and Susan, a scientist in Cambridge MA. Bob is survived by his loving wife, Ann; his son, Jim and wife Patricia; their sons, Alexander and Eric; and his daughter, Susan, her husband, Allen Rutberg and their children, Benjamin and Nathan.A memorial service is necessarily postponed due to shelter-in-place constraints.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Robert Edmondson Memorial Fund at the Woodland Presbyterian Church, 1324 Columbia Drive, Woodland, CA, 95695.