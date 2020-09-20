Robert F. Dunn, a resident of Woodland for 32 years, went on to the next adventure on Tuesday, September 8 at his home.Bob was born eighty eight years ago in New York to Elmer Rollins Dunn and Helen Louise Fowler Dunn, their only child. Shortly after his birth, his parents separated so his mother took Bob to Chicago where she raised him through his early childhood. They subsequently moved to Virginia, where Bob was graduated from high school and entered Lynchburg College, which turned out to be a bad choice. He left after a little more than a year and with his Draft Board making loud noises, he joined the Navy, arguably one of the best decisions of his life. He completed a tour of active duty and enrolled at UCLA where he joined the Naval Reserve and earned a B.A. degree in Zoology. With his degree, he was given a commission in the Navy. He immediately returned to UCLA and earned a doctorate in Zoology, later becoming Assistant Research Professor in the department, while rising through the ranks in the Navy Reserve. He eventually earned the rank of Captain in the Medical Service corps and became the commanding officer of Fleet Hospital Fourteen.In 1976 he went to the University of Pittsburgh Medical School to accept the post of Associate Research Professor in Otolaryngology, with a joint appointment in Anatomy/Cell Biology. He remained at Pitt for ten years, leaving in 1985 to become Director of Mote Marine Laboratory in Sarasota, FL.He was recalled to Active Duty during Desert Storm and served proudly for the duration.Bob had many interests beyond his academic and military careers. He was a member of St Luke's Episcopal Church, where he served as Junior Warden, unofficial historian and general handyman for many years. He also volunteered his time at the Yolo County Archives, where he compiled a collection of obituaries of every person who died in Yolo County. The collection was named in his honor in 2017. Bob's real passion was the ocean. He and his wife Marilyn were avid scuba divers who spent every vacation in salt water, exploring a reef if possible. They shared this enthusiasm with family and friends through trips to Monterey Bay Aquarium and Sarasota.Bob was preceded in death by his parents and by his only son, Michael F. Dunn. He is survived by former wife Jeanine R Dunn of Goleta, CA and by Marilyn Konish-Dunn, his wife of 28 years, of Woodland. Also surviving are his Grandchildren of the Heart, Ian, Madalyn, Lance and Natalie Hohenwarter along with their parents, Jere and Kay Hohenwarter; cousin, Kristan Knapp of Portland; and sister-in-law, Barbara Miller of Sarasota.Visitors will be received at McNary's Chapel on Tuesday, September 22, from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Graveside service and interment will be held privately at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon.