|
|
Robert died Monday, March 25, due to natural causes, after a long battle with kidney disease and diabetes. He was born in Sacramento on June 29, 1941, and attended Woodland High School class of 1959. Robert was a veteran of the US Army. He was a truck driver for Yolo County for 33 years and was a member of the American Leigon Post 77 (Past Commander), was an avid fisherman and loved camping.Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Marcy H. Lavorico; children, Maria (Ramon) Hernandez. Robert Lavorico, Louis (Ute) Lavorico; siblings, Raymond and Frankie Lavorico, Christina Ambreze, Rosemary Gonzales, and Maggie Martinez; grandchildren, Brian and Ashley Hernandez, Cody, Linnea, Kendra, Emily, Allison, and Gabriella Lavorico. Robert was preceded in death by his mother, Lupe Lavorico,; father, Eugene Miller; sisters, Rosemary and Maggie.Visitation and rosary will be at McNary's Chapel, Woodland, Tuesday, April 2 from 4 to 6 p.m., with Rosary at 6 p.m. Burial will be Wednesday, April 3, at 10:30 a.m., at Monument Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Daily Democrat from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019