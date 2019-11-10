|
|
Robert "Bob" Jacob Hulbert Jr., passed away peacefully at home Oct. 25, at the age of 85. Bob was a Yolo County native, born in Woodland July 26, 1934 to Robert J. Hulbert Sr. and Mildred M. (Hall) Hulbert. He grew up in the country just outside of Woodland.As a teenager Bob loved working on hot-rods and Cushman scooters, but his lifelong passion became airplanes. He flagged for and loaded crop dusters out of Woodland-Watts Airport, while learning to fly. Bob graduated from Woodland High School in 1952, then attended Sacramento City College where he earned his AP and AI in aircraft maintenance. He worked as an aircraft mechanic in the Woodland and Robbins area before starting his own business - Davis Air Repair - at University Airport. He successfully owned and operated that business for 30+ years. Bob was known for his integrity and quality work, and he built up a clientele of loyal customers who appreciated his honesty and careful attention to detail. He loved the challenge of repairing and restoring aircraft to mint flying condition and had a special love for rebuilding Navions. He felt it was important to preserve history for future generations. Aside from work, he enjoyed family camping trips, vacations to the coast, and being out in nature. He had a soft spot for animals, a quality that he passed on to all four of his daughters. He could be cantankerous at times, but he had a good sense of humor. Bob started his retirement years in northern Vermont where he spent his time gardening, observing wildlife, and making maple syrup from his own trees. He also restored three airplanes: a J-3 Cub and two Citabria. After 12 long winters in Vermont he returned to Woodland where he continued his life's passion on a smaller scale: model aircraft building. He continued to garden, and visit with old friends around town. Like many locals, Bob kept friends from school his entire lifetime. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his older brother, Irving Hulbert. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Kaaren (Wishinski) Hulbert; brother, David Hulbert and his wife Veda of Lincoln; daughters, Debra Hulbert of Sacramento, Karen Hulbert-Hickman (Tom) of Sisters, OR, Pamela Lowart (Craig) of Woodland, Robin Hulbert (Jason Sagert) of Wakefield, MA; grandchildren, Amanda Johnston, Marina Lowart Quigley (Todd), and Mitchell Lowart; great grandson, Ty Quigley; sister-in-law, Joanne Hulbert; and many nieces and nephews and their extended families. The family would like to thank Yolo Hospice for their compassion and support.Bob's ashes will be interred at Monument Hill in Woodland, with private services to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please support a local high school shop or Ag program to encourage the study of the mechanical trades. Bob would have liked that.
W00138260-image-1.jpg
Published in Daily Democrat on Nov. 10, 2019