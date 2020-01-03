Daily Democrat Obituaries
|
Robert Lyman Wright

Robert (Bob) Lyman Wright, 79, passed away on Saturday, December 28, at Mercy General Hospital in Sacramento.Bob was born June 18, 1940 in Woodland. He graduated high school in Dixon.He was a truck driver for Paul Gram Trucking, Lays Trucking, Valley Livestock and Northern Trucking.He is survived by brother, Max Wright; children, Terry, Steve and Guy Wright; eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. There will be a viewing on Monday, January 6 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Woodland Funeral Chapel, 305 Cottonwood St., Woodland. A memorial service for family and friends will follow at Countryside Community Church, 26479 Grafton St. in Esparto, and interment follows at Capay Cemetery.Donations to Countryside Community Church in Bob's memory will be cherished.
Published in Daily Democrat from Jan. 3 to Jan. 6, 2020
