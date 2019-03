Cattle rancher and water expert, Robert (Bob) Winchester, 85, of Marysville, died Feb. 26, at Emerald Oaks Retirement Center. Born in Huntington Park, CA on May 10, 1933, Bob was a Yuba-Sutter resident for more than 20 years, formerly living in Woodland.Bob grew up in Southern California where he attended Monrovia High School, Mount San Antonio Junior (Community) College and Fresno State University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Animal and Agricultural Sciences. Bob's lifelong dream was to work in agriculture. His early career centered on designing irrigation systems, greenhouse projects and managing cattle ranches. In 1991 Bob was hired as the General Manager of the Brown's Valley Irrigation District (BVID) where he served until 2001. He then ran for the BVID Board and served as Division 5 Director. Among many of his accomplishments, in 2000, while at BVID, Bob collaborated in the design and construction of the Fish Screen Facility created to prevent entrapment of fish and debris. He served as a board member of the Northern California Water Association and was appointed to the Fish and Game Advisory Commission.After his time at BVID, Bob worked at the Yuba Water Agency from 2003–2008 on various projects including a groundwater management plan, Wheatland Canal Project, Flood Control and Bay-Delta Cal Fed issues.While working and consulting on water matters, Bob settled in the Marysville area, bought a ranch and raised Brangus cattle. He was active in many organizations and one of his most satisfying projects was his participation in the design and construction of the Loma Rica Foothill Lions Club Gazebo, which was dedicated on July 4, 2010.Bob was preceded in death by three wives, Joyce, Dorothy and Jacqulin. Survivors include his son, Daniel Keith Winchester of Porterville; stepson, Jeff Depew of Vacaville; Jeff's wife Shelley, their children, Cassandra and husband, Scott Maguire, Jason and great grandson, Luke; two sisters, Elizabeth Anne Winchester, and Darlene Atteberry, both of Rancho Mirage, CA.A memorial service will be Tuesday, March 5, at 2 p.m., at the Chapel of the Twin Cities, 715 Shasta St., Yuba City. Following the service, a reception will be held at 4 p.m., at the Loma Rica Foothill Lions Club, 5667 Fruitland, Road, Loma Rica. On March 6, a private interment will be held at Monument Hills Memorial Park, Woodland.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Loma Rica Disaster Fund at Umpqua Bank, 700 E St., Marysville, CA 95901, Acct.# 4861430892 or Lions Project for Canine Companions for Independence. Make checks to LPCCI, Foothill Lions, 5667 Fruitland Road, Loma Rica, CA. 95901.

