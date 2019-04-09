Robert William Young passed away unexpectedly Sunday, March 31, at the age of 33. Robbie, as he was know to is family, was born March 16, 1986 in Woodland to William and Gloria Young. The family later moved to Esparto, where he attended Esparto Elementary and graduated from Esparto High School in 2004. He then moved to Yuba City and attended Yuba Community College before returning to Woodland. At the time of his passing, he was employed by Walmart.Robbie enjoyed music, sports (Go 49ers), books, movies and being out in nature. His favorite pastimes were spending time with family and friends at bowling events, ballgames, and attending old school rock concerts. He had a love for "vintage music", as he would like to say. Trips to Bodega Bay hiking along the trails overlooking the ocean and breathing in that air were special to him. Robbie will be remembered for his unassuming sweet humble soul, and his unique sense of humor that would sometimes take you by surprise, and leave you still smiling days later. He has left a lasting impression in the hearts of his loved ones forever. For how could we possibly forget our dear funny precious boy.Robbie is survived by his father, William (Bill) A. Young of Esparto; mother, Gloria Young of Woodland; sister, Holly Young of Woodland, who he loved dearly. There are also numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins from Esparto, Woodland, Yolo, Elk Grove, and Mexico.He was preceded in death by grandparents, Betty Young, and Roberto and Alfonsa Gonzales, all of Esparto.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or a .Visitation will be Friday, April 12 from 5:30 to 8 p.m., at McNary's Chapel, 458 College St. Celebration of life will be Saturday, April 13 at 1 p.m., at Woodland United Felllowship Church, 240 N. West St.

W00130730-image-1.jpg Published in Daily Democrat from Apr. 9 to Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary