Ron Sublett Jr., passed away March 7, in Sacramento, due to complications of kidney failure. He was born April 23, 1965 in Woodland. He was raised in Woodland and was a member of the Woodland High School Class of 1983. In 1993, he moved to Sacramento and in 1996 he began his career with the California Department of Motor Vehicles.In 2003 he married the love of his life, Kathy Simpson of Woodland, and they began their life together. Survived by his wife, Kathy; brother, Brett; sister-in-law, Jo; nephews, Ronan and Declan of Sacramento; his cousin, who was like a brother, Todd Bolton; his step-sisters, Carman (Paul) Stabler, Kim (Steve) Torlone, Cassandra Warner, and Lisa (Mike) Petersen. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Mary Simpson; father-in-law, Bart Simpson, and brother-in-law, Cameron Simpson. Missing him terribly are his constant companions, LolliPop, Bandit, and Buster.In the weeks before his passing, Beaver was delighted to discover another branch on his family tree. These family members include Leland Cox Sr., Leland Cox Jr., James Cox, Karan Cox-Fletcher, Lenette Cox-Kendrick, and Brian Barber. Beaver was preceded in death by his father, Ron Sublett Sr.; mother, Linda Curry Sublett, and his step-mother, Sandy Sublett. Beaver loved getting together with family and friends to eat good food, laugh, and enjoy each other's company. What better way to remember him and say "See you later" than to get together on his birthday. Please join us to celebrate his life on Tuesday, April 23, at 12 p.m., at VFW Post 67, 2784 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95817.

