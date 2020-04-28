|
Ronald Johnson Roe passed away on April 23 in Woodland at the age of 70. Ron was born to Andrew and Wanda Roe on May 5, 1949. He grew up in Chico, CA, where he enjoyed fishing, hunting, Boy Scouts and graduated from Chico Senior High School in 1967. He married his wife Debbie in August 1969 in Sacramento and they came to Woodland in 1973 where Ron worked in the rice industry until his retirement in 2013. He was an outstanding parent to his three children and a loyal friend to many. He served as a 4-H leader and a fast pitch softball coach. His greatest enjoyment was being outdoors at his cabin in Lake Almanor and time with his beloved family.He is survived by his wife of fifty years, Debbie; and daughters, Tamara (Brian) McMillan of Woodland and Amanda (Jeremy) Bryson of Woodland; his grandchildren, Jessica (Benjamin) Gallegos, Josefina (Benny) Castro, Emily Bryson, Brytni McMillan, Ezekiel McMillan, Edward Bryson, Matthew Paschke, and Jonathan Bryson; great-grandson, Anakin Rodriguez; sister, Sherry Raby of Oregon and brother, Gary Roe of Idaho, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Shaun Jacob; his father, Andrew; his mother, Wanda Duncan and stepfather Charles.At his request, there will be no services. If you wish, donations in his memory can be sent to in Sacramento.
Published in Daily Democrat on Apr. 28, 2020