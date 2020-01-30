Home

Ronald Martin Washburn

Ronald Martin Washburn passed away suddenly at home on Jan. 14. Ronald was 52 years old. He was born and raised in Woodland. He went to school in Woodland. He worked for All-Co Company as a welder. He worked at Cache Creek Casino, Thunder Valley Casino, and at the water treatment plants. He is preceded in death by his mother, RoseLene T. Washburn. Survivors include his father, Darrel Washburn; sister, Lisa Washburn; brother, Joseph (Tracy) Washburn, and nephew, Branden Washburn. Per Ronald's request there will be no services.
Published in Daily Democrat from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020
