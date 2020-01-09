|
Ronda L. Krug, age 54, died Saturday, Jan. 4 at UCD Medical Center. She was born and raised in Grand Junction, CO and moved to Woodland, CA in her early teens. She soon began attending First Southern Baptist Church (now Woodland United Fellowship) and made many close friends. Here she later met her husband Michael B. Krug Sr. They were married on Oct. 13, 1985. Ronda was a happy and gentle-spirited person who was both kind and generous to anyone she met. She spent 24 years of her life working as a medical assistant until the untimely passing of her son Joseph in 2013. Ronda dearly loved her three grandchildren and enjoyed watching them grow. Ronda was preceded in death by her son, Joseph Krug, and her husband, Michael Krug Sr. She is survived by her daughter, Shelly (Ken) Swanger; son, Michael Krug Jr. (Amanda); grandchildren, Ian Hernandez, Michael Krug III, Ava Krug; sister, Sandy Garner, and brother, Rocky Fox (Dianna).Graveside services will be Monday, Jan. 13 at Monument Hill, 35036 County Road 22, Woodland, at 2 p.m. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Jan. 18, at Woodland United Fellowship Church, 240 N. West St., Woodland, at 2 p.m. Light refreshments to follow.
Published in Daily Democrat from Jan. 9 to Jan. 18, 2020