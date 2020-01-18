|
Sally was born in Oakland, CA and grew up in the East Bay. She graduated from UC Davis with a degree in art. In 1970 she married her high school sweetheart, Jim Barrett. She developed a strong interest in landscape design and horticulture while working in plant nurseries and supporting Jim during his medical training. After his residency they moved to the Hopi Reservation in Arizona for two years where she made art, helped teach childbirth classes and saw the birth of her son.In 1980 Sally and family moved to Woodland where her love of design and horticulture inspired her to return to UC Davis and earn a degree in landscape architecture. She graduated shortly after the birth of her daughter, and through her landscape design business designed many public and private gardens throughout Yolo and Sacramento Counties. Sally also maintained an active role in her community, participating as a parent in PTA, Girl Scouts and Job's Daughters, as an active member of Omega Nu and Shakespeare Club, and as a volunteer serving on the County Parks and Recreation Committee and the Grand Jury. In 2000 she became a board member for the Cache Creek Conservancy and served there for 20 years.For 17 years Sally lived with breast cancer. She vowed to always live her life on her own terms and found strength in nature and in her gardening. She felt rejuvenated every spring when the plants responded to the warmth of the sun and lengthening days.Sally was preceded in death by her parents, James and Bobbette Lucas. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Jim Barrett; sisters, Phyllis Fierner (Mark) and Julie Lucas; children, Lynne Barrett (Ryan), Luke Barrett (Tewin), and grandson, Remy Lucas Barrett. Sally spent her last days at home, surrounded by those she loved.A celebration of her life will be held at the Cache Creek Nature Preserve at a date and time to be determined.Contributions in her name can be made to the Cache Creek Conservancy where she gave so many hours in dedication to ecological conservation and restoration.
