Rosalie Valencia, of Woodland, peacefully passed away at her home on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the age of 93. She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Valencia; son, Richard "Richie" Valencia Jr.; grandson, Jesse Ibarra; her parents; and 8 siblings. She is survived by her daughters, Gloria Valencia and Lydia (Oscar) Zamudio; grandchildren, Richard Munoz, Roxanne (Antonio) Graciano, Cosme (Yvonne) Munoz, Johnny Ibarra Jr., Armando (Seyda) Munoz, Abel Sanchez; great-grandchildren, Vanessa Munoz Diaz, Alfonso Vasquez, Cesar Vasquez, Johnny Daniel Ibarra, Cosme Isaac Munoz, Selina Munoz, Jacob Ibarra, Mireya Graciano, Justin (Diana) Ibarra, Lorena Graciano, Mia Munoz, Melisa Munoz, Leonardo Munoz; great-great-grandchildren, Johnny Daniel Ibarra II, Victoria Diaz, Lukas Diaz, Julian Ibarra, Rosalie Vasquez, Melanie Vasquez.Born on May 18, 1927 in Riverside, CA, Rosie (also known as Leli) was the 5th born child to Maximo and Dolores Garcia. Alongside her parents and 8 siblings, she worked in the agricultural fields throughout California. She would cruise in her parents' 1941 Maroon Chevy Coupe, which she picked out, with her pompadour hair and pachuca style. As Rosie formed her family with Richard Valencia, they moved to Woodland, CA in the early 1960s. In the 60s and 70s, they opened a local secondhand store and restaurant. She devoted her life to the care of others, as well as fostering children. In the 1950s, Rosie began what is now known as the "Concilio of Yolo County." She formed a group of people to help the Braceros and migrant workers by providing interpretive services, helping them with forms in English and providing them with resources. She was a long time member of the Sociedad Guadalupana at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church. In the early 90s, she was asked to lead the famous taco stand at the Yolo County Fair because of her payroll experience and organization skills. Rosie was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles and Comité Mexicano de Beneficencia de Woodland. She received the Concilio's Senior Citizen Award for her contributions to the City of Woodland in 2009. Rosalie was adored by all and touched the lives of everyone she encountered. Her hard-working ethic made her a role model to not only her family but the community she lived in. Her charm, smile, and laughter will forever be remembered. Rest in Peace Nana Rosie.The family of Rosalie Valencia would like to thank Sutter Hospice Care for their support and dedication.Viewing will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, at McNary's Chapel, 458 College St., Woodland. Burial service will be at 10am, Wednesday, June 3 at St. Joseph's Cemetery, 24 W Southwood Dr., Woodland. Gathering immediately to follow at her home, 210 N West St, Woodland.