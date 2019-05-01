Roy (Joe) H. Rominger, 89, died peacefully on April 27, at St. Johns Retirement Village. Joe was born on March 28, 1930 to parents, Herman A. and Hilda G. Rominger. Joe grew up farming with his father and two brothers, Robert and Kenneth, growing various crops with almonds as the main crop. After graduating from Pierce High School, Arbuckle, Joe served in the U.S. Airforce from 1950 – 1954. Joe was an avid hunter, enjoying annual trips in and out-of-state with family and friends. Joe loved his dog Sprig and all family gatherings, only missing a party when he was hunting. He was a man of few words with a big heart.Joe is preceded in death by his parents, Herman A. and Hilda G. Rominger; wife, Edna B. Rominger; brothers, Robert L. and Kenneth M. Rominger. He is survived by nephews and nieces, John (Carol) Rominger, Barbara (Chuck) Moran, Lawrence Rominger, Gerald (Elaine) Rominger, Robyn (Steve) Nagle, Julie (Martin) Tucker, Linda (Jon) Terry, Ellen Rominger; and step-daughter, Sharron Rossi.Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 7, at 10 a.m., at Monument Hill Memorial Park, Woodland. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to a . Published in Daily Democrat from May 1 to May 7, 2019