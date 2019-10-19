|
Russell Anderson Strong III, 65, passed away Oct. 13. He was born in Davis and was a resident of Capay.Russell was a veteran of the Marines. He was a hard worker and deep believer in Jesus and in God. He was respected by everyone who knew him.Rest in peace big brother. See you in 35 years, if not sooner, your brother, Frank.Contributions to the Diabetes Association are appreciated. Please send condolences to Frank Strong, PO Box 692, Woodland 95776.
Published in Daily Democrat from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019