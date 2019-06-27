Ruth Damron passed away June 22. She was born Aug. 15, 1928 to Eunice and Martin Verkerk in Portola, CA.Ruth grew up in Oroville and moved around with her husband later in life. She lived in Colusa, Wheatland, Yuba City, and Arbuckle. She enjoyed swimming at the Arbuckle pool every summer, gardening, shopping and watching Elvis Presley movies. She was also a member of the Arbuckle Women's ClubRuth is survived by her sons, David (Susan) Damron of Elk Grove, Gary (Nancy) Damron of Yuba City, Blaine (Jennifer) Damron of Arbuckle; daughter, Debby (David) Barber of Ogden, UT; nine grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 40 years, Coy A. Damron.A visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at McNary-Moore Chapel, 107 5th St., Colusa. Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., on June 28, 2019 at Colusa Cemetery, 1974 Wilson Ave., Colusa.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ruth's name to the Arbuckle Community Pool.Arrangements entrusted to McNary-Moore Funeral Service FD-410 www.mcnarymoorefuneralservice.com.

