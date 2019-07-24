|
Ruth lived in Woodland for over 65 years. She was married to Bob for 70 years. Ruth was a loving mother and wife supporting the family in every way possible. She was very involved in the Woodland community. A few of her favorite organizations were; Omega Nu, PEO and the Garden Club. She also was an avid bridge player and loved entertaining and having coffee with friends. Ruth is survived by her two children, Robert Moeller Jr., and Gayle Moeller Brady. She also has a grandson, Park Henry Brady. Her sister, Sandy Schmitz survives her as well.There will be a memorial on Saturday, July 27 at 11 a.m., at St Johns United Church of Christ.
Published in Daily Democrat from July 24 to July 27, 2019