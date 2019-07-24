Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St Johns United Church of Christ.
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Moeller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Gianella Moeller


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Gianella Moeller Obituary
Ruth lived in Woodland for over 65 years. She was married to Bob for 70 years. Ruth was a loving mother and wife supporting the family in every way possible. She was very involved in the Woodland community. A few of her favorite organizations were; Omega Nu, PEO and the Garden Club. She also was an avid bridge player and loved entertaining and having coffee with friends. Ruth is survived by her two children, Robert Moeller Jr., and Gayle Moeller Brady. She also has a grandson, Park Henry Brady. Her sister, Sandy Schmitz survives her as well.There will be a memorial on Saturday, July 27 at 11 a.m., at St Johns United Church of Christ.
Published in Daily Democrat from July 24 to July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.