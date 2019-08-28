|
Ruth "Ann" Miller born Jan. 15, 1929 in Parkersburg, WV passed away on Aug. 21, surrounded by her loving family. Ann grew up in Parkersburg and met a boy next door, Bud. Ann married Joseph Paul Miller (Bud) Aug.19, 1950. Shortly after marriage they moved to Biloxi, MS where Bud was stationed while serving in the Air Force and had a son. Soon after, Bud was stationed in England where Ann had very fond memories living overseas. Bud and Ann had three more children while living in Parkersburg after Bud was honorably discharged. The whole family then moved to Southern California in 1963 where they raised their children in Anaheim until 1974 when they moved to Woodland. She loved to go camping, fishing, having the whole family over for dinners and was ready to go on any trip when the occasion would arise. Bud and Ann traveled to Kauai and Mexico and had many fishing trips to Featherville, ID. Ann was a homemaker and did childcare for over 30 years until her retirement in 1996. Ann, lovingly known as Grandma Honey, a name given to her by her first grandchild Cassie when she was a toddler and she has been Grandma Honey ever since. Ann will be remembered for her love of conversation, laughter and her bright deep blue eyes. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bud; brother, Dana and son-in-law, Roy Gallagher. Grandma Honey is survived by her four children, Joe (Buffy) Miller, Debbie (Roy) Gallagher, Sean (Sherry) Miller, and Cathy (Lenny) Oliver; grandchildren, Cassie (Tony) Guevara, Jeff (Ashlee) Oliver, and Camron (Eliza) Oliver; great-grandchildren, Rebekah Miller, Amaya, Ethan and Jaxon Guevara, and Koven and Remington Oliver. In lieu of flowers the family asks to please make donations in her memory to the Woodland Community Care Car, something she loved to take advantage of whenever she wanted or needed. A celebration of her life will be held at The Maples, 40162 Best Ranch Road, Woodland on Friday Sept. 6 at 11 a.m.
Published in Daily Democrat from Aug. 28 to Sept. 6, 2019