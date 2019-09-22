|
|
Sally Blevins lived life with flair, curiosity, and eternal optimism. She was an artist, mother, grandmother (aka Mimi), businesswoman, community organizer, sister, aunt, and dear friend.A third generation Californian, Sally was born to Vivian Young Blevins and William Joseph Blevins, Jr., in Woodland on Nov. 30, 1938. She attended Dingle Elementary School, Woodland High School and then went off to San Jose State University to earn her Bachelors degree. Ever the Californian, she settled in Burlingame in 1963 where she raised her three children. She supported their Hoover Elementary School on many levels as a room mother, a PTA president, a Great Books facilitator, and a key organizer of the construction of two creative playgrounds. As a member of the San Mateo Junior Auxiliary, she organized exhibition tennis tournaments to raise money for camperships for children in need. Along with consistently pursuing her art, Sally substitute taught and learned sign language to work with deaf and hard of hearing children. She eventually obtained her real estate license and built a thriving career working with Fox & Carskadon and Cashin & Company.Sally's great eye for aesthetics could be found in her art, her stylish dressing, and her homes. When her mother passed away in 1998, Sally moved back to Woodland into her family home and lovingly redecorated it. She loved to travel and spent extended periods in Punaluu, Hawaii, Michelstadt, Germany, and Tuscany, Italy.She moved to Santa Barbara in 2012 and was embraced by its artistic community. She was a founding member of the Santa Barbara Visual Artists and exhibited frequently with the group. Her work is currently on view at the Faulkner Gallery where her watercolor Apollinaire was awarded the Juror's Second Prize.Sally passed away peacefully on Sept. 2, encircled by loved ones.Sally is deeply loved and dearly missed by her children, Carolyn Peter (Nigel Raab), Brian Peter, and Elizabeth Peter (Brent Davis); her grandchildren, Matthew, Katherine, and Julia Peter, and Bryce Davis; as well as her sisters, Sue (John Brodie), and Carol (Jim Berry), her nieces and nephews, and many many friends.Donations can be made in her honor to Food from the Heart of Santa Barbara or Cottage Hospital of Santa Barbara.
W00136820-image-1.jpg
Published in Daily Democrat on Sept. 22, 2019