Sandra 'Sandy' (Alderson) Alves, 67, died Wednesday, May 29, in her home in Woodland.She leaves her husband of 29 years, Jack Alves; her daughter, Alivia Alves-Jauregui and her husband, Jesse Jauregui.Sandra 'Sandy' was born in Pasadena, the daughter of Walter 'Jack' and Laurella (Davis) Alderson. Sandra grew up in the Los Angeles area with her three siblings, older sister, Lynn (Alderson) Parrish, and younger siblings, Dorah (Alderson) Medina, and Walter Alderson.Sandra attended and graduated from Woodland High School, and then attended college in Sonoma. As a young woman Sandra loved the outdoors. She was an avid skier, loved hiking, backpacking, and walking on the beach when she lived in Santa Cruz. Upon returning to Woodland, Sandra met her husband, Jack Alves, and married in 1990. Soon after they had their only daughter, Alivia. Sandra was an active member of the First Baptist Church with her family, as well as volunteered her time in her daughter's classrooms at Woodland Christian School. She also ran an in-home daycare, before she began working in the library at Woodland High School in 2005.Sandra had a passion for children as well as animals, and loved her job in the library and interacting with the students on a daily basis. She had several dogs she owned with her husband, and they enjoyed taking them for long walks in the park. She was a loving, caring, and devoted wife and mother, and kind to everyone she met.Celebration of life for Sandra will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, June 22, at Woodland Family Worship Church.

