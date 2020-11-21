1/1
Sandra Catherine Maahs
Sandra Catherine Maahs, age 75, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020, unexpectedly at Kaiser Hospital in Sacramento, CA. She is survived by her devoted husband of 55 years, Karl Walter Maahs and three children; son, Karl Andrew Maahs, son, Matthew Todd Maahs and daughter, Kimberly Michelle Martinez; six grandchildren; Karl Matthew Maahs, Marcus Alexander Martinez (Itzel Torres), Karissa Ashely Maahs (Robert Ybarra), Alivia Meagan Martinez and three great-granddaughters that she adored; Marina Itzel Martinez, Laylanni Samantha Macias and Athena Martinez. She was born in Allentown, PA on August 5, 1945, to Mr. Warden Brumm and Mrs. Mary Macko. She was the oldest of three children, brother Robert Brumm (Dianna Rudolph) and sister/best friend Nancy Erb. Sandy graduated from Rancho Cordova High, Sacramento, CA, in 1963. Sandy was a proud and loving wife, mother and grandmother who was deeply devoted to each one. She retired from the State of California. She loved to travel and visited all 50 States and multiple countries making many friends along the way. She loved playing cards and spending time with all her friends. We are blessed and so very thankful we got her as our mom because she was the best there is. You will be missed more than you will ever know. Until we meet again. We love you Mom. We love you Gigi.
Published in Daily Democrat from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
