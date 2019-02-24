Resources More Obituaries for Sandy Ratliff Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sandy Ratliff

02/07/1958 - 02/05/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Sandy Ratliff passed away on Feb. 5, in Woodland. She was surrounded by family, friends, caregivers, and numerous pets. She was preceded in her passing by her parents, Helen Northup Ratliff, Frank Griggs Ratliff, Jo Ellen Ratliff; her sister, Becky Ratliff, and brother, Scott Bradford. Her final resting place will be in Santa Rosa. She is survived by her unofficially adopted daughter, Tara Wallis (with Kaymin and Javion); sisters, Margo Broyles of Ripon, Eleanor Ratliff of Santa Rosa, Lori Estay of Kentucky, and Lyndi Hatch of Stockton. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and a great nephew and niece. Sandy was an alumnus of Ripon High School Class of 1976 where she was valedictorian and received numerous awards for academic and athletic achievements. She studied hard and was competitive in both academics and athletics. Her athletic career began shortly after passage of the historic Title IX which finally granted equal access to women in educational athletic and academic programs. Sandy and her classmates were pioneers in the women's movement, paving the way for other young women to participate equally in athletics.Sandy graduated with pride from U.C. Davis in 1982 with a degree in Botany. Her career primarily focused in the Agricultural Industry and included certification as a State of California Licensed Agricultural Commissioner and a long tenure as Deputy Agricultural Commissioner for the County of Solano. She completed her career as a Registered Pesticide Specialist for Cal EPA, Department of Pesticide Regulation.Sandy loved football (especially the Cowboys), reading and learning, history, rock collecting, line dancing, bird watching, traveling and exploring. She had visited Peru, Africa, England, Texas, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Alaska, Hawaii and many other states. She especially loved visiting relatives in Texas where there is a long line of Ratliff's and Griggs and many, many cousins. Sandy was a former member of the Woodland Tree Foundation and was very proud of having planted a large and majestic oak tree in her front yard.Living with Huntington's Disease takes courage, humor and determination. Sandy fought hard and was brave.Her family would like to thank the UC Davis, Huntington's Disease Clinic - Center of Excellence for their help over the many years in treatment and research studies hoping to find a cure for Huntington's Disease. Also thank you to Yolo Hospice for help and support.Donations in Sandy's honor may be made to: UC Davis Foundation to: Health Sciences Development and Alumni Relations UC Davis Health, 4900 Broadway, Suite 1830, Sacramento, CA 95820, 916-734-9400, or UC Davis Foundation: Huntington's Disease Research UC Davis Gift Administration, 202 Cousteau Place, Suite 185, Davis, CA 95618, or online at: https://give.ucdavis.edu/Donate/YourGift/SCNJ811. Published in Daily Democrat on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries