|
|
Sarah Muller passed away suddenly on Feb. 22, at the age of 39. She was beloved by all who knew her. She was an allstar athlete, as a youth in Davis in both softball and soccer. She was an avid Raider fan. She was employed by Cache Creek Casino for 17 years where she earned outstanding employee honors. Her salient feature was compassion, she was always there for those less fortunate. She was the only child of Carmen Turner and Mike Morrissey. She is survived by husband, Joshua Muller; four children, Jansoren and Adam Morriseey, Joshua Jr., and Clementine Muller; father, Mike Morrissey; father and mother-in-law, Mike and Jennifer Muller, as well as her aunt, Mary Triplett. She will be sorely missed. Mass will be March 1, at 8:30 a.m., at Esparto Catholic Church.
Published in Daily Democrat on Feb. 29, 2020