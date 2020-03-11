|
|
Shanna was born in Salt Lake City and lived in Woodland since 1963. She is survived by her five beloved children, two children-in-law and one wonderful granddaughter; three stepchildren and two cute step grandsons, and her brother and sister. She was preceded in death by her husband, John.She received a BA in history from the University of Utah and later an MBA from California State University, Sacramento (when she could find no one to pay her to "history" for them). She was with the first group of Peace Corps volunteers to serve in Thailand in 1961. She taught ESL classes at a teachers' training college in a small town up country and continued teaching ESL classes through Adult Ed. when she returned. She served as the assistant director of a county department (Community Partnership Agency) that operated training and employment programs. Worked and volunteered with the Court Appointed Special Advocate program for foster kids and was a panelist with Neighborhood Court.Over the years Shanna was active in the Woodland United Methodist Church; organized the first Woodland Christmas basket program and several subsequent programs; was active in Kiwanis for many years and was the first woman president of the Woodland Kiwanis club; served on the United Way Board for six years; participated in the Make-a-Wish program; delivered Meals on Wheels for many years; and tutored several students through the Literacy Council at the jail and at the library up until a few weeks before her passing.She participated in overseas service projects through Global Volunteers and United Methodist Volunteers in Mission to Peru, Ecuador, Mexico, Cuba and India. Clearly she knew how to have a good time. But was sorry that she didn't get any respect for her expertise with the TV remote.Services will be held at 11 a.m., in the Woodland United Methodist Church on Saturday, March 21.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Woodland United Methodist Church, 212 Second St., Woodland CA 95695, which will go toward the Personal Care Pantry or to Fourth and Hope homeless services, 285 4th St., Woodland CA 95695; or to the .
Published in Daily Democrat from Mar. 11 to Mar. 21, 2020