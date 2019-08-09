|
Sharon K. Irby passed away suddenly in her sleep while at home on July 26. Sharon grew up in the small town of Durham, CA before moving to Sacramento and finally settling in Woodland. It was at this point that she met and married the love of her life, Sonny Irby. Sharon began every morning with the New York Times crossword puzzle and ended every evening reading the latest unsolved mystery and watching the history channel. Her kind, gentle, caring nature and beautiful smile never went unnoticed. Working full time as an administrative assistant in the trucking industry, she raised her busy family while always finding time to give back to her community. This included developing and running the Pop Warner Youth Cheerleading Program where she sewed uniforms, drove carloads of kids, hosted post game gatherings and always ensured that no child was left out. Sharon's children were actively involved in sports and she made it her duty to never miss a game or event. She was active on the PTA and opened her home and heart to foster youth. But at the end of the day, her greatest joys were gardening and spending time with her family.At age 48 Sharon was diagnosed with cancer and given six months to live. But the sign above her hospital bed, "I have cancer, cancer doesn't have me" said it all. Against the odds she turned six months into 30 years granting her the time to create lasting memories with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Famous for her iconic Halloween costumes, sense of style, green thumb and home that was always crawling with pets from turtles to horses, the nickname "Sunshine" – she earned while working in the trucking industry – suited her perfectly. After retiring, Sharon fulfilled her days as a Campus Coordinator at Pioneer High School where she made it a priority to always be a resource to those that needed her most. Here she shared everything from hugs to free racquet balls forever grateful for all the students that were willing to open up and let her in. She stepped away from Pioneer with tears of joy in her eyes as the entire school surprised her by gathering in the quad to share their words of appreciation while celebrating her final retirement in December 2018.While kidney complications trailing her cancer recovery are believed to be the cause of her passing, what is known for sure is that Sharon will be remembered as an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. Sharon is survived by her children, Khris Ramirez (Scott Pollice), Kerry Peter (Jeff), Scott Irby (Sara), Gina White (Barry), Brandee Sievers (Marc); as well as 14 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren, with one more great-grandchild due in September. She is also survived by her siblings, Sandy Frank (Dave), Thomas Smyth, and her brother-in-law, Bob Irby, and sister-in-law, Kathy Kelly. She would not want us to forget to mention her two horses, three dogs and two cats. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sonny Irby, and parents, Thomas and Virgina Smyth.A private family "Celebration of Life" will be held, in lieu of a service, to honor Sharon's wishes. Condolences and special memories may be shared with the family on Sharon K. Irby's Memorialized Facebook page. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Pioneer High School Women's Softball team.
Published in Daily Democrat on Aug. 9, 2019