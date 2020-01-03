|
|
Sharon Gregory passed away in her home with her family by her side. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Born to Ernest and Jewel Melvin in San Bernadino, CA. Sharon had one brother, Donald Melvin and one sister, Mary Picollo - both now deceased. Sharon had three children; John M. Davies VI (Sunnyvale, CA), Christy M. Davies (Vacaville, CA) and Scott E. Gregory (Fairfield, CA). Both Sharon's late husband Clyde (Red) M. Gregory and son Scott passed before her, but now they're meeting together in heaven with her beloved Chihuahua Lilyput and Yorkie Suzie Cute. Sharon lived in Santa Clara County for many years, and spent her remaining 35 years in Solano County. She is survived by her first husband John M. Davies V (AZ); son "Jack;" Daughter Christy; Granddaughter Katrina and 4 Great-Granddaughters, Aliana, Anatalia, Audrina and Anyla Reyes.Sharon attended Sunnyvale High School, and is a member of their alumni. Sharon enjoyed collecting antique glassware and other collectibles. She owned and operated "Collector of Sorts" and "Shar Shar's Poodle Salon" in Palo Alto. Casinos, bingo and playing lottery are things Sharon loved immensely. Sharon wore many hats! She retired from Hewlett Packard after 30+ years. Sharon will be missed by all who knew her and her feisty ways. We thank Yolo Hospice for aiding Sharon through her end of life journey. Specifically, Marie, Micah, Keysha, Nidia, Jim and Tom who gave compassionate care when she needed it. A big thanks to Violet, Miriam, Karen and Shaina for their help as well.Sharon requested to be cremated. There will be a Celebration of Life held on Saturday January 11th, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Vacaville Moose Lodge (#1976), 6585 Gibson Canyon Road Vacaville, CA 95688. In lieu of flowers, Sharon would appreciate it if donations would be made to the Solano County Animal Shelter or Vacaville SPCA in her memory.
W00140030-image-1.jpg
Published in Daily Democrat from Jan. 3 to Jan. 11, 2020