Sharon Elizabeth Washburn passed away from natural causes Sunday, July 7, at UC Davis Medical Center at the age of 73. She was born on Aug. 15, 1945 in Iowa to George and Darlene Henninger, grew up in Anchorage, AL and was a long-time resident of Woodland.She is survived by her son and two daughters, Brett Brovan, Barrie Curl and Brandy Hunt; two grandsons, Jason Washburn and Braxton Hunt; granddaughter, Lindsy Bauer; great grandson, Ryder Washburn, and son-in-law, William Curl.A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, July 27 at Sharon's home from 12 to 2 p.m. We invite family and close friends to come by during this time to remember everything Sharon loved and the way she touched all of our lives. For more information please contact Barrie Curl via email at [email protected]
Published in Daily Democrat from July 23 to July 27, 2019