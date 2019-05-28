|
Shirley Jean Hensley crossed over into glory on May 13. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend who is greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. She is survived by her husband, Kenny; son, Paul; granddaughter, Brooke; daughter in law, Melissa; father in law, Bob, and mother in law, Annabell. Shirley's sweet spirit will be celebrated at a graveside service on Friday, May 31, at 10:30 a.m., at Monument Hill Cemetery.
Published in Daily Democrat from May 28 to May 31, 2019