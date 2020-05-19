Shirley Jean Larson Boehm, age 76, passed away on May 8, 2020. She is survived by her three children, Rachel Elizabeth Matteo-Boehm, Robert George Boehm Jr., and Katherine Shirley Boehm-Padgett, and her three grandchildren, Isabel Alta Matteo, Lucas Francisco Boehm, and Chloe Paige Padgett. Although the cause of Shirley's death was not related to the Coronavirus (COVID-19), Shirley passed away during the COVID-19 pandemic. A private celebration of her life will be appropriately scheduled at a later date. Condolence notes can be sent to Robert George Boehm Jr., 825 SW Stephenson Court, Portland, OR 97219.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Democrat on May 19, 2020.