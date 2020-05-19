Shirley Jean Larson Boehm, age 76, passed away on May 8, 2020. She is survived by her three children, Rachel Elizabeth Matteo-Boehm, Robert George Boehm Jr., and Katherine Shirley Boehm-Padgett, and her three grandchildren, Isabel Alta Matteo, Lucas Francisco Boehm, and Chloe Paige Padgett. Although the cause of Shirley's death was not related to the Coronavirus (COVID-19), Shirley passed away during the COVID-19 pandemic. A private celebration of her life will be appropriately scheduled at a later date. Condolence notes can be sent to Robert George Boehm Jr., 825 SW Stephenson Court, Portland, OR 97219.





