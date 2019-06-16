|
Sidney David Collier, was a resident of Davis for 55 years. Sid is survived by wife Sylvia of 60 years; daughters, Traci (Jim) Kay, and Erin (Bart) Vannucci; grandchildren, Brian (Kristen), Phillip (Jeniffer), Lara (Jamison), Leah, and 10 grandchildren. Sid was a Livestock Dealer, Producer and Buyer for 58 years. He was a member of the Yolo County Cattleman's Association, Moose Member, 50 Gallon Blood Donor, Avid Fisherman and Sports fan.We are having a celebration of life June 22, at 10 a.m., with BBQ to follow, at 1250 Gum Ave., Woodland, Yolo County Fairgrounds, Beef Barn, enter Gibson Road, livestock entrance. Memorial donations can be made to: - .
Published in Daily Democrat from June 16 to June 22, 2019