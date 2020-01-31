|
Solveig Manners, 95, went home to the Lord on Jan. 21. She passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loved ones and caregivers.She is survived by her sons, Spencer (Linda) Manners of Woodland, and Noel (Tuum) Manners of Covelo, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Born Sept. 24, 1924 in Mandal, Norway, she was the sixth of seven children of Oscar Saethre (b.1879) and Kari Olsen Saethre (b.1888). She was 15 years old when the German army invaded Norway and 20 years old when the occupation ended. The war and occupation caused the death of her father and brothers.Solveig followed her older sisters to America, arriving in February 1947 where she met John Manners, a former Special Forces paratrooper who had been assigned to a Norwegian-American OSS Operational Group during the war. They soon married and drove from New York to San Francisco to live near John's family. After arriving in San Francisco, her first job was selling cosmetics and hats at City of Paris department store on Union Square where she was often photographed for their advertising. They later moved to Sacramento where John held various positions at the Franchise Tax Board for over 30 years.Solveig was a wonderful homemaker and created a warm home for her family. During the 50's and 60's when her two boys were growing up, she would plan weekend outings to camp, boat, water or snow ski. John was not particularly outdoorsy but gamely went along with these activities. As a lifelong skier, she continued to drive to the Tahoe area ski resorts until age 84 when she hung up her skis for the last time.Solveig was very involved in church her entire adult life and held a weekly prayer meeting for women at the Yolo County Jail for 15 years. She was a Deaconess at Trinity Tabernacle in Davis for many years before moving to Winters where she attended Pioneer Presbyterian. A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday Feb. 1 at the Lutheran Church of the Incarnation, 1701 Russell Blvd., Davis.
W00141110-image-1.jpg
Published in Daily Democrat from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020