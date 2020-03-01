|
|
Steven R. Clark passed away Feb. 22, at Kaiser Hospital in Vacaville. Steven was born Sept. 30, 1958, in Woodland to Michael and Claudine (Pierce) Clark. He was a graduate of Woodland High School. He married Patricia on Dec. 30, 1998 in Woodland. Because he had a kind and caring heart he worked as a CNA and caregiver for the elderly and developmentally delayed for many years. One of his greatest accomplishments was when he became a member of the A-Team at the Yolo County Fairgrounds. Steven truly lived life to the fullest and enjoyed simple pleasures such as long country drives, fishing, and trips to Santa Cruz. He would often state that he was just a "country boy". His greatest joy however was his children. He is survived by his wife, Patricia; sons, Michael Clark (Shawna) and Andrew Hillstrom; daughters, Meghan Dachtler (Jonathan), Stephany Delacey, and Elizabeth Rein (Adrian); granddaughters, Erin Clark, Destiny and Faith Dominguez and Emma Otten; grandsons, Joshua Dominguez and Aiden Rein; mother, Claudine Clark; brother, Christopher Clark, and sister, Terrie Drewry. A Celebration of Life will be held March 7, at 11 a.m., at John Rogers Hall at Yolo County Fairgrounds in Woodland.
W00142080-image-1.jpg
Published in Daily Democrat from Mar. 1 to Mar. 7, 2020