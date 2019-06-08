Sue Anne (Walgenbach) Sternes, 80, passed away in her sleep on June 4. Sue was born in Denver, CO on July 24, 1938, to William and Annita Walgenbach. She graduated from Carroll High School in Carroll, IA before moving to California where she met and married her husband of 60 years, Robert Sternes. Together they owned and operated Tri Valley Trans. Inc. and Sternes Farms. After retiring in early 1990, they enjoyed traveling and spending time with family either at one of their California cabins or their other home in Mississippi. In her spare time she enjoyed watching the hummingbirds at the window, fishing, gardening and spending time with her family. Sue is survived by her daughters, Karen and Kim Sternes; sons, John Harris (Honey) and Kurtis Sternes; grandchildren, Jason Hutchins (Sandy), Mike Harris (Sarah), Amanda Cabacungan-Huff (Ron), Megan Lebov, Andrew "AJ" Lebov, Ryan Cabacungan, Ashleigh Green (Paul), Alexia Monroe, Robert "Robbie" Sternes, Christopher Sternes, and Dylan Sternes; great-grandchildren, Sarah Crabtree, Hayleigh Hutchins, Ryan Phibbs, Evan Phibbs, Jeremy Green, Savannah Green, and Shyanne Sternes, Allison and Bennett Harris, along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Bob Sternes, and brother John Walgenbach. Services will be held at McNary's Chapel on Monday, June 10, at 10 a.m. Graveside services will follow at Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the or .

