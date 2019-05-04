Ted Bear passed away peacefully on April 29, at Woodland Memorial Hospital at the age of 79. Ted was born on Nov. 24, 1939 in Weston, OR to Al and Dorotha Bear, he was the youngest of seven siblings. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Diann; his sister, Sue Nystrom of Vancouver, WA; many nieces, nephews, and his little dog, Willow. After high school, he joined the Air Force; returning to Woodland. Ted married his high school sweetheart, Diann, July 10, 1965 in Sacramento. He worked for Mobil Chemical for 29 years while his wife was working for United Airlines. He was an avid hunter, a lifetime member of the NRA reloading for himself as well as his friends. Ted enjoyed camping, fishing, water skiing and house boating with their many friends through the years. Ted was a champion of all storytellers. For 53 years, Ted and Diann traveled all over the world and in the last 20 years spent at least six months a year on the road in their motor home becoming Snowbirds in Arizona living the American Dream.Burial at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, followed by a celebration of life, will take place at a later date. The family asks in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the NRA or a .

W00131780-image-1.jpg Published in Daily Democrat from May 4 to May 5, 2019