Terrance Parkhurst Obituary
Terrance Parkhurst, 80, passed away from natural causes on March 6. Terrance was a veteran of the US Army, and spent much of his free time volunteering in the Woodland community. Terrance was preceded in death by his wife, Teresa Parkhurst, and is survived by his son, Lewis Parkhurst and his wife, Mere; grandchildren, Cameron and Caitlyn Parkhurst; his step daughter, Georgina Martinez, and her husband, Marco Antonio Ugalde Borbolla and their son Jose Antonio Ugalde Martinez.A private family burial was held at Monument Hill, where he now rests in peace with his wife.
Published in Daily Democrat on Mar. 17, 2019
