On Saturday, June 29, Theodore "Ted" Berg, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 68. Ted was born on Sept. 15,1950 in Woodland, to Ted and Viola (Wilson) Berg. Ted graduated from Woodland High School in 1968, where he graduated as a member of the Honor's Society and received an academic scholarship to attend the University of California at Davis. Ted joined the Air Force in May of 1971 and trained with the 85th Engineering Installation Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, MS. Serving his country with distinction, Ted was transferred to Vandenberg Air Force Base's remote Western Range Operations Communications and Information Station. In 1976, Ted received the USAF Commendation Medal for quickly reacting to a malfunctioning satellite, managing midorbit corrections. His intervention prevented destruction of the satellite and potential human casualties.After seven years in the Air Force, Ted moved to San Jose with his family where he grew his career in the semiconductor industry. He spent his last 16 years at Stanford University's Nano Fab as a Senior Engineering Associate, his favorite job of his long career. Recently celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary, Ted married Brenda Bell on March 1,1969. They raised a daughter and two sons, Heather, Ted Jr., and Donald Breck. His grandchildren are Niamh, Noah, Allegria, Raven, Savanna, Alyssa, DJ, Heather, Melissa, Megan, Jennifer and great grandchildren, Ellie, Madison, Sophia, Calvin, Lily, Ruby, Bonnie, Peter, and one on the way.Ted loved being with his family and good friends. Meeting interesting people and visiting foreign countries were some of his favorite pastimes. Speaking several languages and a flea market connoisseur, Ted delighted and amused shopkeepers and flea market vendors throughout the world with his ability to quickly pick up phrases necessary for bargaining.He brightened the lives of many and touched their lives for the better. He will be greatly missed. Memorial service will be Saturday, July 6, at 11 a.m., at American Lutheran Church, 1114 College St., Woodland. To share your memories, please go to: https://everloved.com/life-of/theodore-berg/In lieu of flowers, please donate in Memory of Ted Berg to the Santa Cruz Animal Shelter at 2200 7th Ave., Santa Cruz, CA 95062.

W00133940-image-1.jpg Published in Daily Democrat from July 3 to July 6, 2019