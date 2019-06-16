Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Theodore Couture
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theodore Rosaire Couture

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Theodore Rosaire Couture Obituary
Theodore Rosaire Couture was born on Dec.12, 1942 in St. Albans, VT to Rosaire and Bernice Couture. Ted, as everyone knew him, passed away peacefully on June 10. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rosaire and Bernice Couture; son, Michael Couture, and his brother-in-law, Lavalle Baker. He was a long time resident of Winters. He had moved around before planting his roots in Winters and always considered it home. He worked for six pack/access manufacturer for about 38 years as a truck driver. He is survived by his three daughters, April McBride, Corina Couture-Morris, and Melody Couture; sister, Sally Baker, and his many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to the funeral service which will be held at the Winters Cemetery, on Wednesday June 19, at 11 a.m. Celebration of Life and potluck will be held after the service. Location will be announced at the service.
W00133260-image-1.jpg
Published in Daily Democrat from June 16 to June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.