Theodore Rosaire Couture was born on Dec.12, 1942 in St. Albans, VT to Rosaire and Bernice Couture. Ted, as everyone knew him, passed away peacefully on June 10. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rosaire and Bernice Couture; son, Michael Couture, and his brother-in-law, Lavalle Baker. He was a long time resident of Winters. He had moved around before planting his roots in Winters and always considered it home. He worked for six pack/access manufacturer for about 38 years as a truck driver. He is survived by his three daughters, April McBride, Corina Couture-Morris, and Melody Couture; sister, Sally Baker, and his many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to the funeral service which will be held at the Winters Cemetery, on Wednesday June 19, at 11 a.m. Celebration of Life and potluck will be held after the service. Location will be announced at the service.

