Thomas Cook, of San Francisco, passed away peacefully at home on June 1. Tom was born on Leap Year, Feb. 29, 1948, in Santa Rosa, CA to George and Rose (Giolitti) Cook. He grew up and attended school in Woodland, graduating from Woodland High School in 1966. Tom graduated from California State University, Chico with a BA in Psychology and a California Teaching Credential. It was here that he met his wife of 45 years, Nancy McCloskey Cook. After marrying in 1973, the couple moved to the Mendocino coast and Tom taught at the Point Arena Elementary School for 11 years. In 1984, they decided to teach overseas and accepted a job at the Taipei American School in Taipei, Taiwan. Only intending to stay for two years, Tom taught at TAS for 25 years until he retired and moved to San Francisco seven years ago. Along with his wife Nancy, Tom is survived by his daughter, Willow Cook of San Francisco; daughter and son-in-law, Ashley and Mitch Morando of Lafayette; grandsons, Nico Morando and Sebai Goldstein; sister, Sherry Cook of Sunnyvale; and uncle, Jack Giolitti of Pleasant Hill. Tom was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends and everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. Tom was kind and friendly, with a heart of gold, a zest for life, and a wonderful sense of humor. At Tom's request, there will be no services but a memorial will be held at a later date to celebrate his life.

Published in Daily Democrat on July 9, 2019