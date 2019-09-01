|
Thomas Cummins Worley, 71, passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, at Woodland Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving wife and daughters.Tom was born May 8, 1948 in Woodland, to Bart and Rosy Worley. He attended Norte Del Rio High School, where he met high school sweetheart Vicki. After graduation, he continued his education at American River College where he played football. He transferred to Chico State University and obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agriculture in 1971. Tom and Vicki married in 1970. He started employment in 1971 with Contadina Foods as a Tomato Buyer. They purchased a home in Woodland in 1972 where they continued to live until his passing.His first daughter, Kim was born in 1972 and in 1975 daughter, Pam was born to complete his family. There was nothing more important to him than his family. Over the course of his 30 year career with Contadina, Tom was known as a man with undeniable integrity and trust. He was well respected and was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone he met. After Tom retired from Contadina in 2001, he returned to college and earned his teaching credential from Chapman University and began teaching. He also gave countless hours involved in community activities over his lifetime. His lifelong volunteer work included the Yolo County Sheriff's Department where he was a Reserve Sargent and Sheriff's Posse Member, he also performed car and boat patrol. Most recently he volunteered for the Department of Fish and Wildlife and drove for Woodland Community Care Car. He loved spending time at his family cabin in Chester, CA. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved fishing and hunting. Over the past several years Tom and Vicki loved to travel. Most of all, Tom loved every moment with his daughters and grandchildren. You would always see him at his grandkid's sporting events. Tom is survived by his wife of 49 years, Vicki; his daughter, Kim McArn and husband Mario, Sr. of Stockton, and daughter, Pam Pekarek and husband John of Burlington, CO; grandchildren, Taylor McArn, Jaiden Pekarek, Myles McArn, Zachary Pekarek, Ethan Pekarek, Sienna Pekarek, Jeremiah McArn, and Maurice McArn; his brother, Bart Worley of Sacramento, and countless family and friends.He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Bart and Rosy Worley, and grandson, Mario "Pac" McArn, Jr.A Celebration of Life will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 5, at Matchbook Winery, 12300 County Road 92B, Zamora. Inurnment will be in Chester. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the Yolo County Sheriff's Reserve or Woodland Community Care Car.
Published in Daily Democrat from Sept. 1 to Sept. 5, 2019