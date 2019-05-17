Thomas "Tom" J. Christison passed away on April 26, after 96 full years of life. Born on June 11, 1922 to Thomas and Ruth Christison, Tom grew up a Woodland native where he graduated from Woodland High School in 1941. As a boy, Tom was a member of the Sea Scouts, which inspired him to enlist in the Navy in 1942. He served as a Radar Technician on the USS Core during World War II. Following his service in the Navy, Tom worked for 32 years as an Engineer for the Pacific Bell Telephone Company until retirement. He married the love of his life, Elizabeth "Elsie" Lammers on Sept. 29, 1946. Together, they grew their family by adopting their five children, Ruthie, Katie, Laurie, Julie, and Tommy.Tom's excitement for life led him to pursue countless hobbies. He was a baker who loved making an assortment of fruit pies for his family and friends. He was a gardener who frequently participated in the produce judging competition at the Yolo County Fair and managed to take home several first-place blue ribbons. Tom learned to play the guitar and ukulele and wrote his own songs that he frequently performed live on the KVMR radio station. He also wrote and recorded personal songs for each of his grandchildren to commemorate their wedding days and other major life events. He loved to write and illustrate stories and always had a new tale or song to share. Tom enjoyed hunting with his son and his beloved dogs, which served as the inspiration for many of his stories and artwork. Painting cartoons was another of his hobbies, and he is certainly remembered by many for his hand-painted Christmas ornaments that he would gift to over 60 people each year. But most importantly, Tom was a husband, a father, a grandfather, and a great-grandfather who loved being surrounded by his family. Tom is preceded in death by his three older brothers, Clifford, Victor, and Arthur; his wife, Elsie, and his grandson, Shea Simons. He leaves behind his five children, 17 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren, (with three more on the way this year). Please join us in celebrating Tom Christison's life on Friday, May 24, for lunch from 12 to 2 p.m., at 216 Bartlett Ave., Woodland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: KVMR Radio, 120 Bridge St., Nevada City, CA 95959 or to the Yolo County SPCA, PO Box 510, Davis, CA 95617, www.yolospca.org.

Published in Daily Democrat from May 17 to May 24, 2019