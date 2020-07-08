Thomas Mathew Meek passed away on July 2, 2020 at Woodland Memorial Hospital at the age of 73 from complications from Parkinson's disease. He was born to Jack and Phyllis Meek on February 17, 1947 in Woodland. Tom graduated from WHS in 1964; graduated from U of O, 1968; US Army in Vietnam from 1969-1971 and left as a Sergeant; graduated with an MBA in Finance from UC Berkeley 1973.He was an analyst and paper broker for Fibreboard from 1973-1976; paper broker for Consolidated Fibres, 1976-1978; instituted curbside recycling for Golden Gate Scavengers from 1978-1980; developed curbside recycling in Los Angeles County and Orange County from 1980-1982; developed the same for Waste Management in East Bay from 1983-1985.Tom spent one year scuba diving in Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Tahiti, Palau and Indonesia.Tom was a very kind man who adored children and was a SF Giants, 49er and Cal fan. He also enjoyed golfing and reading.Tom is survived by brothers, John (Jeanie) Meek of Santa Barbara; Stephen (Karen) Meek of Woodland; and sister, Joanie (CJ) Schneider of Woodland. He also leaves behind nephews and nieces, Mat and Danny Timothy, Kevin and Jamie Meek, Sam and Maggie Meek and numerous great nephews and nieces. No services are planned at this time.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store