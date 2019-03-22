Thomas Melvin Aletto (Tom) passed away in Woodland, on March 19, surrounded by loved ones. Tom was born Feb. 3, 1960 in Willows, to Frank Aletto Jr. and Carolyn Bauch. He was a longtime resident of Woodland, and worked at Amos Metz Rentals for over 30 years. On May 24, 1991 he married Nanci Gene Welty. They have many wonderful memories camping and fishing together and being with their grandkids. He loved motorcycles, dirt bikes, 4-wheeling, and fast cars. Tom has two children, Louie Aletto and daughter-in-law, Robin Aletto and Thomas Aletto (Scotty); three grandchildren, Haiden Aletto, Tyson Martin and Ashlynn Aletto. Tom was a loving husband, great father and grandfather. Additionally he is survived by his sister, Tina Alarcon and brother-in-law, Frank Alarcon Jr.; niece, Angie Berry and preceded in death by nephew, Christopher Alarcon; brother, Steve Aletto, and sister-in-law, Karen Aletto; nephew, Jason Aletto, and niece, Courtney Rosko; sister, Gale LeRoy, and brother-in-law, Jim LeRoy and many other family members. He is preceded in death by his father, Frank Aletto Jr., and his mother, Carolyn Bauch.Please contact family members regarding details for Tom's celebration of life to be held Saturday, March 23, at 12 p.m.

